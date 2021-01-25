Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Lifted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 988.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,151 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.87. 44,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,878. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

