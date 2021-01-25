Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 259,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 146,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

ATXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

