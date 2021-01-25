Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.33-0.43 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.33 to $0.43 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avnet stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

