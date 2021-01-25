Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Insider Sells $45,090.00 in Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

