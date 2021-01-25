Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys New Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,185,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,415,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JOYY by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. Analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

