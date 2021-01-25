Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,761 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 225.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 267.0% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 226.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $42.44 on Monday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90.

