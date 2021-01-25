Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 30,557 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73.

