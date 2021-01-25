Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 865 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $315.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.37 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

