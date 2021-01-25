Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $158,529,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,352,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $309.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

