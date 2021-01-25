BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 604.14 ($7.89).

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Also, insider Nick Anderson acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Insiders have acquired 19,191 shares of company stock worth $9,058,377 over the last ninety days.

BA traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 479.10 ($6.26). 8,692,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The company has a market capitalization of £15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 498.59.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

