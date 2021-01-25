Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.76.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

