Balancer Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Balancer has a total market cap of $158.49 million and approximately $136.62 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $22.82 or 0.00066811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00264983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037234 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.