Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $130.30. 1,195,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,945,262. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

