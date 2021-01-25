Ballentine Partners LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $213.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,278. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

