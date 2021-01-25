Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.38. 274,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

