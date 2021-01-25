Ballentine Partners LLC Has $32.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

