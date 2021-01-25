Ballentine Partners LLC Has $65.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,490 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 550,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566,438. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

