Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.57. 110,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,420. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

