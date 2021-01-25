Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,754.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.94. 84,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

