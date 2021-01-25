Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,029. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.