Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank First has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 1,189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

