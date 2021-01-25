Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

