Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,845,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

