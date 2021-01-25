Bank of America Lowers TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by Bank of America to C$63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.35.

TSE:TRP opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.24%.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Insiders have purchased 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

