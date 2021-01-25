Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect solid capital markets performance, lower credit costs and adverse impact of lower rates and dismal consumer banking performance. Opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage costs are likely to aid profitability. Also, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Coronavirus-induced concerns are likely to further hamper business activities and thus, loan growth is expected to be muted in the near term.”

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.76.

BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

