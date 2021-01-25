Bank of America Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

