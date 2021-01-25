Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 21598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

