Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.68 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.