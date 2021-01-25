BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKU. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

