Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BANR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Banner by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

