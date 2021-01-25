Barclays Boosts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $92.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SWTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

