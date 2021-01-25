Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 122,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,571. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

