Barclays Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 355 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 355.31.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.