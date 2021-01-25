BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.59 ($80.70).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion and a PE ratio of -31.02. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €65.13 and a 200-day moving average of €55.68.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

