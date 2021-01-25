BASIC Reaches Market Cap of $24.98 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and $2.01 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,832,672,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

