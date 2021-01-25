Bata Price Tops $0.0120 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Bata has a market cap of $60,559.73 and $447.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bata has traded down 88.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00428110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.