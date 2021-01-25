Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

