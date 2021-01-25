Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.72. 4,464,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,806. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

