Baxter Bros Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,539,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

