Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.55. 5,942,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

