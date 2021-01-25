Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 12,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,376,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,671,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

