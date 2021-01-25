Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,316 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $72.08. 2,803,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,675. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

