BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Head to Head Review

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.69 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.28 -$7.90 million $0.62 38.55

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -25.18% -64.97% -12.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 2 1 0 1.80

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential downside of 26.36%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of February 25, 2020, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

