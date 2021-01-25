BCS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,298,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

