Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $121.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,839. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.