Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. 91,653,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

