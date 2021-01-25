Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 4,377 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.62. 527,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,698. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

