Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,783,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 388,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.