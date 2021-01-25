Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of KO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,590,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.