Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,984. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

